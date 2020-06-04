GASTONIA, NC- John Harry Hancock, age 92, known to his friends as John departed this life on June 2, 2020. He was born July 28, 1927 in Middlesex County, New Jersey, the son of John C. and Doris Thorpe Hancock. John was educated in the Decatur Public Schools, Decatur, Georgia. After serving his country in the US Navy at the end of World War II, John earned a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of Georgia. By profession, he had forty years of service with Plantation Pipeline. In 1955, John was ordained as an elder and as a deacon in 2002 in New Hope Presbyterian Church, where he served wholeheartedly in many capacities. He was honored as an Elder Emeritus in 2014. John was admitted as a member of the North Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution by descent from John Hancock of Virginia as Patriot Ancestor.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00pm, Friday at New Hope Presbyterian Church with Rev. Chris Vogado officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Lynda Wilson Hancock; two children, Stephen Hancock and his wife Gail; Julia Hancock Leininger and husband Ted; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and his sister Jean Hancock Staley of Decatur, Ga.
The family appreciates the staff at Covenant Village and thanks them for their kindness, love and respect they showed John.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, Spring Restoration Project, 4357 S. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28056 or to charity of donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hancock family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.