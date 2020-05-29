John Hayes
BELMONT - John "Toppy" Hayes died May 20th, 2020 at Atrium Hospital in Charlotte.

Toppy was a principal, coach and teacher for Gaston County Schools for 39 years and served in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid beekeeper and farmer who loved riding around on his tractor. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and willingness to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

Toppy was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Belmont Kiwanis Club, and President of the Belmont Community Organization in the 1980s. As such an active member of his community, he was voted Belmont Citizen of the Year in 1991. He was also inducted into the

Belmont Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. Toppy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Hayes, his son Buddy Hayes, his daughter Julie Canonico as well as four grandchildren Katie, Shelby, Pete and Rachel.

A memorial service will be held once the restrictions due to COVID-19 ease.

Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, BCO- Belmont Community Organization, or to Wounded Warriors.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting ww.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Hayes family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.
