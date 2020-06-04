LINCOLNTON- John Henry Goodson, Jr., age 86, of North Oak Street in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

A graveside service with inurnment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hollybrook Cemetery with The Rev. David Wyant officiating.

Mr. Goodson was born December 11, 1933, in Lincoln County, to the late John Henry "Jack" Goodson, Sr., and Lillian Bynum Goodson and was also preceded in death by his son, Chad Michael Goodson. Mr. Goodson served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked for King's Office Supply as an office machine technician. He was also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Lincolnton.

He is survived by his wife, Nelva Cornwell Goodson of the home; a son, John David Goodson, and wife, Monica, of Raleigh; two daughters, Laura Albright and husband, Trey,of Gastonia, and Jane Goodson and Allen Zilmer, of Charlotte; two sisters, Joy Brewster and Louise Engle; seven grandchildren, Erin Xu, Phillips Albright, John Albright, Anna Albright, Reeves Albright, Michael Sigmon, and Hunter Sigmon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Goodson family.



