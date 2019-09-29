Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Resources
More Obituaries for John Isley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Isley


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Isley Obituary
1964 - 2019
GASTONIA– John William Isley, 55 passed away peacefully on September 26th at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
He was born in Gaston County on July 10, 1964 to Peggy Quilliams Sampson and the late Walter Lee Isley.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Isley and wife Leah; daughters, Shana Isley and Nicole Isley; 9 grandchildren; brothers, David Sampson, Ronnie Isley and Michael Sampson; sister, Julie Sampson; step-father, Henry Ronald Sampson.
Services will be private at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now