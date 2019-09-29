|
1964 - 2019
GASTONIA– John William Isley, 55 passed away peacefully on September 26th at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
He was born in Gaston County on July 10, 1964 to Peggy Quilliams Sampson and the late Walter Lee Isley.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Isley and wife Leah; daughters, Shana Isley and Nicole Isley; 9 grandchildren; brothers, David Sampson, Ronnie Isley and Michael Sampson; sister, Julie Sampson; step-father, Henry Ronald Sampson.
Services will be private at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019