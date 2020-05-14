|
|
GASTONIA - John Joseph Czerwinski Jr. passed away peacefully in the presence of family on May 11, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in Great Falls, Montana to the late John Joseph Czerwinski and Marjory Sheehan Czerwinski.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Sellers Czerwinski; sister, Denise Hayes (Ventura, CA); daughter, Teresa Czerwinski Gallagher (North Myrtle Beach) and granddaughter, Isle-Marie Gallagher Chevalier and husband, Oliver (Sarasota, FL); daughter, Angie Czerwinski Bowen, husband, Doug, and granddaughter, Sydney Bennett Bowen (Gastonia); step-daughter, Angela Sellers Sayre, husband, David, and grandsons, Kyle Lawson Sayre and Nicolas James Sayre (Cole) (Mooresville).
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Jones Czerwinski and his sister, Joan Gendreau Herbert (Ventura, CA).
John proudly served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1962. He was stationed in Washington D.C. where he was assigned to Admiral Dufek's task force for Operation Deep Freeze I and II in Antarctica. Upon completing his second tour of duty, he married Janet Jones and settled in the D.C. area.
He began a life-long career in the food service industry with the Marriott Corporation, then moved south with Coca-Cola Bottlers of Greensboro. Sands Food Service brought him to Gastonia in 1974. He founded Carolina Coffee Express in 1992 and realized his true passion in creating lasting relationships with his customers. After owning and operating a successful business, he sold his company and retired in 2004.
He shared a love of golf, travel and his grandchildren with his wife, Judy, of 38 years. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who delighted in surprising his loved ones with gifts. His dry wit, mischievous smile and sparkling eyes will be missed by all who knew him, but his integrity and character will be his legacy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherds Way Dr, Dallas, NC 28034; New Hope Baptist Church, 2024 Redbud Dr, Gastonia, NC 28056; or St. Michael Catholic Church, 708 St Michael's Lane, Gastonia NC 28052.
McLean Funeral Directors is serving the family. A private service will be held at McLean's on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A patriotic service of committal at Gaston Memorial Park will follow the service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2020