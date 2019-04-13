|
John "Johnny" Charles Kzzinsky Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 11 2019.
Born in Gastonia on April 5th 1965 to Myrtle Kzzinsky and the late John Charles Kzzinsky.
Left to cherish his memories are his son Jamie Meredith, special friend Nora Barritt, sisters Kathy Garmon, Angie Kzzinsky, Tammie Cross (Hal), Pam Bradley (Randy).
The family will receive friends Monday April 15th 6-7pm with a celebration of life service at 7pm. HIS Front Line Ministries 301 N. Highland St. Gastonia NC 28052.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to his sister Tammie Cross 6115 Old Beatty Ford Rd. Rockwell NC 28138 to cover final expenses
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019