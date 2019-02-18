Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Gastonia, NC
John Lee Shepherd Obituary
John Lee Shepherd, 83, of Gastonia, NC passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 29, 1935, in Jackson County, NC, son of the late Silas Garland Shepherd and Mary Allen Shepherd.
John was a member of Lowell United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Bruce, David and wife Debbie, Danny and wife Bobbie, Darlene, Dianne and husband Paxton; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. G. Danielle Hammett, will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
