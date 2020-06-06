Reverend John Lewis Enloe, Jr., 83, departed this earth for his heavenly home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from The Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. Rev. Enloe was born on April 16, 1937 to John Lewis Enloe, Sr. and Airlee Reynolds Enloe. Rev. Enloe served in the U.S. Army and upon his discharge went on to become a Southern Baptist Minister. He married his love, Sherry Kay Lyda and they went on to have two daughters. He thoroughly enjoyed being a grandfather to his three granddaughters, being a preacher, and visiting people, lately turning to phone visits. As long as he could still talk with his friends and continue leading people to the Lord, "winning souls to Christ!" he was happy. Rev. Enloe also loved his Duke basketball team and enjoyed going out to eat seafood and barbecue with his family and many friends. He was especially proud of his RA ministry and coaching the boys in baseball during his early years of ministry. During his years as Director of Missions, he created a toy store ministry which enabled him to continue his passion of winning souls to the Lord. He pastored the following churches during his many years of service: Wilkies Grove Baptist Church, Hickory, NC, New Life Baptist Church, Stanley, NC, Sandy Plains Baptist Church, Shelby, NC, Turrentine Baptist Church, Mocksville, NC, Scotts Creek Baptist Church, Sylva, NC, Flat Rock Baptist Church, Hamptonville, NC, and Stoney Ridge Baptist Church, in Westfield, NC. After pastoring many churches, he transitioned to the role of Director of Missions at the Elkin Baptist Association. Rev. Enloe was a life-long servant of the Lord.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Dawn (Averett) Thomas of Oak Ridge, NC and Johnna (Bobby) Phillips of Summerfield, NC; one sister; Kay Robinson of Belmont, NC; and three very loved grandchildren, Lauren, Christina, and Danielle Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 40 years, Sherry Kay Lyda Enloe.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 at 2:30 PM. The Rev. Ray Davis and the Rev. Dennis Bell will be officiating. Interment will follow at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church, 1030 Stoney Ridge Rd., Westfield, NC 27053 at 5:00 PM with the Rev. Dennis Bell and the Rev. Flake Mason officiating. Military honors will be bestowed by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Enloe family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store