Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
John Lineberger


1939 - 2019
John Lineberger Obituary
GASTONIA - John Caleb Lineberger, 79, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, March 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. John was a native of Gaston County and was born October 27, 1939 to the late Gano and Annie Mae (Hart) Lineberger.

John was a family man who loved spending time with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren making memories together. He enjoyed being outdoors, loved to garden and taught his sons how to hunt and fish. He was a man of deep faith and was a member of Salem Baptist Church. He will be missed by all who knew and

loved him.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Emma (Quinn) Lineberger of Gastonia; three children, Mike Lineberger and wife, Cynthia, Scott Lineberger and fiancé, Julia, Kim Gibby all of Gastonia; grandchildren, Dawn, Courtney, Scotty, Megan, Emily and Cory; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Lee Roy Lineberger (Connie), Mary Rankin, Georgia Beaty (Roy), Carolyn Thomas and Gloria Lineberger all of Gastonia.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church in Gastonia. Pastor Clarence Morris, Jr. will preside.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at www.stjude.org

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.

The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Lineberger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
