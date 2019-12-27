|
|
John Luther Ballard, 67, of Conover died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence. Born July 28th, 1952 he was the son of John and Frances Ballard. John was a hardworking man who loved the lake. He enjoyed being outdoors and was your all around handyman who could fix mostly anything. You would always see him outside busy working on something. He will always be remembered as someone who willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he knew needed help. Until the end he fought a good fight and was courageous and humorous. John will be dearly missed by all.
His girlfriend Sharon Sutherland; two daughters, Tina B Herman of Belmont and Crystal B Heglar and husband Kelly C Hegler Jr. of Stanley and five grandchildren, Cody Herman, Madison Herman, Alexis Weed, Shyloh Heglar and Morgan Athey survive him.
His parents preceded him in death.
A celebration of his life will be Friday December 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.
The Ballard family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019