John Martin

CLOVER, S.C. - John Mason Martin, 88, of Clover, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Rock Hill, SC.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church of Clover with the Reverends Mark Dellinger and Eddie Hardin officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.
John was born on May 22, 1932 in Broad River Township, SC. He was the son of the late Vester Martin and Martha Peterson Martin.
He was a veteran of the US Army and a member at Midway Baptist Church of Clover, SC.
John is survived by his wife, Margaret Thompson Martin, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sisters and brother.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, The Wayne T. Patrick House, 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732.
