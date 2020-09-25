John McEachron

John Shannon McEachron passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at Atrium Health Carolina in Charlotte.



He was preceeded in death by his mother Lisa Beaty Shaffer of Mt. Holly.



He left behind four children, Natalie Lesperance of Belmont, Maverick and Brooklyn McEachron of Bessemer City, and Easton Randall of High Schoals.



He has two brothers, Dwayne Helms of Bennetsville, Steven Shaffer of Mt Holly and one sister Jessica Oliver of Belmont.



Service is Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at West Mecklenburg Baptist Church at 9917 Old Dowd Road in Charlotte.



