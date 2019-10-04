|
|
John Michael Campbell, 62, passed away at his residence on September 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church, Greensboro on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with The Reverend Courtney Willis officiating. Gathering will begin at 3:00 pm, an hour prior to the service. A reception will follow in the church atrium after the service. Michael was a 46-year member at FBC. He was a member of the sound crew for many years.
Michael was born February 28, 1957 in Charlotte, NC to the late John Baxter Campbell and Betty McClure Campbell. He was a senior material handler, with over 30 years of service, at (formerly Purolator) Parker Hannifin Corporation. He also ran sound for Livestock Players Theater Group, Triad Contra Dances, and other local theatrical performing groups. His hobbies included hiking, bicycling, white water rafting, and photography. He was a pianist in his younger years. Michael was the Treasurer and Photographer for Triad Singles Group for 28 years. He participated in The Tour of Tanglewood as a rider and a route marker.
Surviving are his brothers, Tim Campbell (Donna) and Mark Campbell (Kathy), all of McLeansville. Nephews, Isaiah Campbell, Elijah Campbell, Jeremy Griffin (Lauren), and T. J. Whitt (Debbie). Niece, Jessi Whitt. And Joanna Bryson.
Online condolences may be made to www.forbisanddick.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Christian Assistance Fund, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27403. Michael was raised believing "Your foreign missions will never be greater than your home missions."
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019