John Owens

GREENSBORO - John "Dub" Walter Owens, age 90, passed away on Wednesday Sept 23, 2020, resting peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Gastonia to the late Spurgeon Lefoy and Pearl Bates Owens and grew up there being the youngest amongst his 2 brothers and 3 sisters, all now deceased.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Simms Owens and his daughter, Linda Kinney and her husband Doug of Greensboro NC, his son, Michael Owens and his wife Sara of Fuquay-Varina NC and his 2 grandchildren Austin Owens of Fuquay-Varina and Amanda Owens of Gastonia NC.
"Dub", as most knew him by was a devoted husband of 64 years, father and devote Christian. He was a long-time member of Parkwood Baptist Church and developed many close family friends in which he shared many years of get -togethers, camping and bridge club gatherings. He graduated from Gaston High in 1948. He was drafted into the US Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was an avid sport enthusiast and was a member of the Golden Gloves boxing club, he even was a pitcher for a short time with a local semi-professional baseball team and later on served as a coach to many of his son's church league sports and serving as a leader in Cub/Boy Scouts. He worked at Firestone Fibers and Textile Company for more than 35 years before he retired. He loved square dancing, golf, bowling, fishing, woodworking, and vacationing with his children and grandchildren at the beach, especially all the flash-light lit evening walks and putt-putt games.
Funeral services will be held on Monday Sept 28, 2020 at 12:00p at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Dr. Gastonia. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11am-12:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston Salem NC 27103. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park