John Paul Friday, Sr.

John Paul Friday, Sr. Obituary
DALLAS- John Paul Friday, Sr., age 71, of Moritz Road in Dallas, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Hardin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mr. Friday was born March 13, 1948, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to the late Walter Marion Friday, Jr. and Ella Faye West Friday. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Faye Friday Harris Crisp; uncle, Bobby Garrison Friday; along with several other aunts and uncles. John served in the United States Army, then worked as a pipefitter.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracey Elmore (Weston) of Belmont, son, John Friday, Jr. (Beth) of Dallas, and daughter, Shannon Friday Smith (Jason) of Cramerton; two brothers, Walter Marion Friday, III and Britt Garrison Friday of the home who lovingly cared for him; Rebecca C. Peeler, mother to his three children and long-time life partner; eight grandchildren, Dustin Perrone, Jeremy Perrone, Tyler Roberts, Bradley Friday, Emily Friday, Lindsay Friday, Avery Friday, and Carter Smith; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Friday family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
