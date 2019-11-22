|
An Extraordinary Artist and Man
John Randall Jones, born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on March 22, 1948 passed away on Tuesday ~ November 12, 2019.
John was a Navy Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was very active in the Veterans Community. He worked as a Design Engineer for Tyco. He was a very talented drawer and painter and gave most of his art away. He began playing the guitar at the age of 11 and he played with his buddies and at the old YMCA for years.
Left behind to cherish the memories and legacy of John are his daughter, Natalie Ranette Jones; a step-son, Clyde Childers and his wife Audrey; a brother, James Jones; two sisters, Sandra Christopher and Janet Coleman; a grandson, Preston Farris, granddaughters, Katlyn Packer, Caroline Childers and Abbigail Childers and other family.
John was the son of the late John S. Jones and Beatrice Lockridge Jones. He was proceeded in death by three brothers: Donald E. (Gene) Jones; Jerry W. Jones and Tommy Ray Jones and a sister, Kathy Jones.
The family will receive guests from 12:00 PM ~ 1:00 PM, Sunday ~ November 24, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home with Judge Jessie B. Caldwell, III delivering the eulogy for John's family.
Graveside and committal service will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019