Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 568-0023
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church
8601 Bryant Farms Road
Charlotte , NC
John Richard Ferguson


1933 - 2019
John Richard Ferguson Obituary
John Richard Ferguson, 86, of Charlotte formerly of Gastonia, died July 2 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte N.C. 28277.
Memorials may be made to: South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277 or Novant Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at carolinafuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 5, 2019
