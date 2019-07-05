|
John Richard Ferguson, 86, of Charlotte formerly of Gastonia, died July 2 at his home.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte N.C. 28277.
Memorials may be made to: South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 8601 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277 or Novant Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 5, 2019