Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Glory Bound Baptist Church
407 Dixon School Road
Kings Mountain, NC
1961 - 2019
John Sellers Obituary
MT. HOLLY - John "Johnny" Sellers, 58, of Mt. Holly, passed away August 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 26, 1961 in Cleveland County, the son of the late Harold and Beverly Sellers.

Johnny attended Glory Bound Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, Craig Gardner; daughters, Tiffany Gardner and Sarah Kaneiss; brother, Tom Sellers and wife Lisa; sisters, Jeanie Sellers Mills and husband Michael and Lisa Moore; 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held 4 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Glory Bound Baptist Church, 407 Dixon School Road, Kings Mountain.

A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
