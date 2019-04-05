|
John "Dickie" David Smith, passed away on Tuesday, April 2 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
He was born in Gaston county, son of the late Frank and Annie Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ted Smith, and a sister Sarah Bowlin. He was a member of the Mount Holly Masonic Lodge, The Oasis Shriners/Drum and Bugle Corps, and Community Pentecostal Center in Stanley. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was also a football coach at both South Point and Ashbrook High Schools. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Carol Ann Smith; a brother Bill Smith (Barbara); and a grandson Johnathan Stephens. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Community Pentecostal Center, Stanley with the Rev. Eddie McGinnis officiating. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Pentecostal Center: 320 Ralph Handsel Blvd. Stanley, NC 28164 or to Oasis Shriners: 604 Doug Mayes Pl. Charlotte, NC 28262.
Online condolence messages may be sent to www.woodlawnfuneral.com
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Smith family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019