Mr. Steele was a good man. Very well respected by everyone. You could always turn to him with any problem. I always respected Mr. Steele. The funny thing about him I will always remember and those that attend detention hall will remember are those words. "3 Licks or a hour." I always took the hour. Mr. Steele you will be missed. I have thought about you over the years and I am 62 now. You will always live in our memories as a good man and mentor.

Terry Moody

Student