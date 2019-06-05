|
|
John Walton Norris, 69, of Mt. Holly passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born in Augusta, GA. on December 17, 1949 to the late Hoke and Frankie Norris. He is also preceded in death by his son, Joseph Anthony Norris; brothers, Clint, Sterling, Jerry, and Henry Norris; and sister, Ann Raybon.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Vietnam War. John was the owner and operator of Norris Trailer & Tire Repair, Inc. John was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for 36 years where he loved to serve the Lord through several ministries and with his gift of giving back to his church and its members. One could always catch John whistling a tune and loving on his beloved pet dog, Oreo.
John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Norris; son, Michael Norris; sisters, Barbara Stempin and husband Henry and Kay Corley and husband Tom; six grandchildren, Audrey, Samantha, Emily, Jacob, Chloe, and Wyatt; five great grandchildren, Aiden, Kaley, Jaxon, Liam, and Layton; and many friends.
A Celebration service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 3000 Sam Wilson Rd. Charlotte with Rev. Dr. Gary Berry officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 3000 Sam Wilson Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 5, 2019