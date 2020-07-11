1/1
John Zizza
1970 - 2020
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT - John J. Zizza, 49, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday July 8, 2020.

He was born September 7, 1970 in Newton, New Jersey, the son of Michael G. & Angela J. (Barba) Zizza.

John attended Hartford High School in VT. During John's high school years he enjoyed playing football and was on the ski team.
After high school he worked many years in construction with his father then moved to North Carolina where he became a certified welder and raised his family. John recently moved back to Vermont.

John was predeceased by his brother, Michael Zizza. Surviving in addition to his wife Leslie Zizza, are his daughters, Autumn Estes and her husband Stephen of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Sarah Hawks of Nashua, New Hampshire; brother Nick Zizza; sisters Angela Zizza, Rosalind Godfrey and her husband Mark; four grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

John's family will have a private service at their convenience.

An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for John's family by visiting
www.rickerfuneralhome.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Forever Dear Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Abe Markos
July 10, 2020
Mike & Angela, Ang, Nick, Rosalind, Jackie and Jason and all of John's extended family - I was so sorry to hear of John's passing. It must be a really heartbreaking time for all of you to lose a son, brother and uncle so suddenly. You are such a warm and loving family, I know that John was very fortunate to be loved by you all. God has John in his embrace now. I hope you find joy and comfort in remembering John as a small child, an adult, a father. I am sending love and prayers to all of you and again am so sorry for your loss. With much love and sympathy. - Linda Lagasse
Linda Lagasse
Friend
July 10, 2020
May the God Almighty bless you and bring you comfort Mike & Angela, Ang, Nick, Rosalind & Mark, Jackie and Jason and the rest of The family. My heart is broken for you. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you. We love you.

Much Love Always,
Jim & Bonnie
Bonnie & Jim Holbrook
Friend
