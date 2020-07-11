Mike & Angela, Ang, Nick, Rosalind, Jackie and Jason and all of John's extended family - I was so sorry to hear of John's passing. It must be a really heartbreaking time for all of you to lose a son, brother and uncle so suddenly. You are such a warm and loving family, I know that John was very fortunate to be loved by you all. God has John in his embrace now. I hope you find joy and comfort in remembering John as a small child, an adult, a father. I am sending love and prayers to all of you and again am so sorry for your loss. With much love and sympathy. - Linda Lagasse

