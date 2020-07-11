WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT - John J. Zizza, 49, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday July 8, 2020.
He was born September 7, 1970 in Newton, New Jersey, the son of Michael G. & Angela J. (Barba) Zizza.
John attended Hartford High School in VT. During John's high school years he enjoyed playing football and was on the ski team.
After high school he worked many years in construction with his father then moved to North Carolina where he became a certified welder and raised his family. John recently moved back to Vermont.
John was predeceased by his brother, Michael Zizza. Surviving in addition to his wife Leslie Zizza, are his daughters, Autumn Estes and her husband Stephen of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Sarah Hawks of Nashua, New Hampshire; brother Nick Zizza; sisters Angela Zizza, Rosalind Godfrey and her husband Mark; four grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.
John's family will have a private service at their convenience.
An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence for John's family by visitingwww.rickerfuneralhome.com