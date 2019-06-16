|
Rev. Johnnie A. Barker, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 14 at 5:55 pm. He was surrounded by his family. Rev. Barker was born in Gastonia, NC, son of the late Herbert Craig Barker and Blanche Badger Barker. In addition to Rev. Barkers parents he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 79 years Sadie Louise Harstin Barker, his brother Harley Barker and sisters Louise Hutchins, Irma Hannah and Frances Godwin.
He is survived by his daughters, Amelia "Micki" Carpenter (Charles) of Columbia, SC; Rebecca "Becky" Erickson (Evan) of Columbia, SC; Rev. Kathy Taylor (Gerald) of Mt. Holly, NC; and Crystal Rose (Benny) of Mt. Holly, NC; Grandchildren: Butch Jenkins (Kandie), Richard Jenkins (Shannon), Tim Brown, Chris Brown, Jonathan Grigg (Joy), Jennifer Gonzalez, Lee Grigg (Tonya), Jessica Morton (Mark), and Jasmin Worley: 20 Great Grandchildren and 14 Great Great Grandchildren.
Rev. Barker was a United States Army Veteran of World War II who served as a rifleman with the 168th Infantry Regiment of the infamous 34th Infantry Division, a division of the Army National Guard, also known as the Red Bull Division which holds the distinction of being the first U.S. Army division deployed to Europe in World War II. The division was credited with more combat days than any other division in the war and there is little to no doubt the division took the most enemy-defended hills of any division in the European Theater. It took the combined force of five allied infantry divisions to finish what the 34th nearly accomplished on its own. He fought heroically in combat during the North Apennines and Po Valley Campaigns for 13 months defeating and capturing enemy personnel and capturing enemy held installations until the enemy was halted May 2nd, 1945 with the German surrender in Italy. Among Johnnie's awards and citations to recognize his service to our country are a Bronze Star Medal, for meritorious service in a combat zone; the Presidential Unit Citation, for heroism against the enemy in WWII; the Army Good Conduct Medal, for honorable and faithful service; the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars, for service of U.S. Armed Forces personnel who performed military duty in the European Theater during WWII; the World War II Victory Medal; the Combat Infantry Badge, which recognizes the sacrifices of infantrymen who faced the greatest risk during the war; the Honorable Discharge "Ruptured Duck" Lapel Pin and the French Croix de Guerre Medal, an award for bravery presented by the French military to those who fought with the Allies against the Axis force during WWII. He was honorably discharged as a Private First Class on December 11th, 1945.
Rev. Barker and his wife Sadie founded Family Worship Center of Mt. Holly in 1962 where they pastored over 50 years. Rev. Barker founded Todays Ministries and The Prophetic Message. Many ministers have been ordained through Todays Ministries and have carried on the gospel of Jesus because of Rev. Barkers teaching. Rev. Barker had a television ministry through The Prophetic Message and held many seminars in the United States and Africa teaching on prophecy. Rev. Barker's passion was the book of Revelation and winning souls for the kingdom of heaven. He was loved and esteemed by many.
Visitation with family will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home Mt. Holly, NC from 6pm-8pm on Monday, June 17th. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2pm at Family Worship Center 1013 W. Charlotte Ave. (Hwy 27) Mt. Holly, NC conducted by Rev. Gerald Taylor and Rev. Howard Thompson. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Memorials may be made to the Family Worship Center, P.O. Box 731 Mount Holly, NC 28120.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 16, 2019