GASTONIA - MSGT Johnnie "John" Lee Gaddis, 71, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
John was born on February 27, 1948 in Gaston County. He was the son of the late Lester Wilson Gaddis and Virginia Hoyle Gaddis.
For 33.5 years, John served his country in the US Army and the North Carolina Army National Guard, serving in the Army 505th Engineering Battalion in Gastonia and the 30th Brigade in Charlotte. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Bessemer City and currently attended Lakeview Baptist Church in McAdenville. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being a "Poppy".
John is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Pat Gaddis; children and their spouses, Donnie Jones of Gastonia, Lisa Herman (Kenny) of Bessemer City, Sandy Campion (Jim) of Kings Mountain, and Scott Gaddis (Jenna) of Gastonia; sisters, Marie Gaddis of Mt. Holly and Brenda Silvent of Belmont; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of John Gaddis are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, July 26 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 27 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. The Rev. Buck Harper will officiate.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly.
Condolences may be sent to the Gaddis family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John be sent to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of MSGT Gaddis.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019