Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Hillcrest Gardens
Johnnie Poole Obituary
Johnnie Lee Poole, 82 of Dallas passed away, Monday, March 25, 2019 after a brief illness with his wife Judy at his side.

Born April 15, 1936 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Johnnie David Poole and Minnie Rosetta Earl Poole. He was retired from Consolidating Engravers in Charlotte and served in the US Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by grandbaby, Mason Kettelhut; three sisters, Vangie Hoyle, Paulene Ledford and Inez Brackett and three brothers, Howard Poole, Jack Poole and Carl Poole.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Berry Poole. Together they raised one daughter, Lori Ann Kettelhut and her husband, Glenn; three grandchildren who he cherished Savannah Slaughter and her husband, Matt,

Levi Kettelhut and Langston Kettelhut; and two sisters, Thelma Porter of Shelby and Mary Lou McCombs of Lawndale.

Visitation will be 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be 3:30 PM, Thursday at Hillcrest Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Building Fund, 10301 Harwood Lane, Charlotte NC 28214

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
