MT. HOLLY - Johnny C. Barker, 77, of Mt. Holly passed away on July 25, 2020 at his residence.He was born on August 15, 1942 to the late J.C. and Ila Mae Bost Barker.Survivors include his daughter, Donna Marie Sepienza and grandchildren, Michael and Victoria Sepienza.Services will be held privately at the VA National Cemetery.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.