BESSEMER CITY - Johnny Calvin Goines, 77, passed away on June 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 15, 1942, in Gaston County, son of the late John Calvin Goines and Wilma Thompson Goines.
Johnny was a member of Ragan Wesleyan Church in Gastonia.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church 107 E. Washington Ave. Bessemer City, officiated by Pastors Olin Byrum III, Don Jewel, and Jerry Millwood.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service in the Family Life Center at the church.
Inurnment will be private.
Johnny is survived by sons, Chris Goines, Clay Goines (Jenna); daughter, Kathleen Taylor (Chris); grandchildren, Grey Goines, Kennedy and Lilly Greene.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019