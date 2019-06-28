Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Goines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Goines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Goines Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Johnny Calvin Goines, 77, passed away on June 26, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 15, 1942, in Gaston County, son of the late John Calvin Goines and Wilma Thompson Goines.

Johnny was a member of Ragan Wesleyan Church in Gastonia.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church 107 E. Washington Ave. Bessemer City, officiated by Pastors Olin Byrum III, Don Jewel, and Jerry Millwood.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service in the Family Life Center at the church.

Inurnment will be private.

Johnny is survived by sons, Chris Goines, Clay Goines (Jenna); daughter, Kathleen Taylor (Chris); grandchildren, Grey Goines, Kennedy and Lilly Greene.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
Download Now