1/
Johnny Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Johnny Ray Johnson, 54, of Gastonia, passed away August 5, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.

He was born in Gaston County, NC on November 9, 1965, to the late John Johnson and Willalaura McClure.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Patti Griffinth and Mary Johnson; and a brother, Terry Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Riddle; children, Joshua Johnson, Brenda Cagel, and Nikki Riddle; a stepson, Adam Grimald; and grandchildren.

A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Joe Lawing, will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Unity Baptist Church of Belmont

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 1005 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved