Johnny Johnson

GASTONIA - Johnny Ray Johnson, 54, of Gastonia, passed away August 5, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.



He was born in Gaston County, NC on November 9, 1965, to the late John Johnson and Willalaura McClure.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Patti Griffinth and Mary Johnson; and a brother, Terry Johnson.



He is survived by his wife, Tracy Riddle; children, Joshua Johnson, Brenda Cagel, and Nikki Riddle; a stepson, Adam Grimald; and grandchildren.



A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Joe Lawing, will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Unity Baptist Church of Belmont



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 1005 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

