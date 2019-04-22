|
YORK- Johnny "Mackie" Mack Eaton, of York passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 peacefully at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with the Reverend Brad Vassey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Tuesday at the church.
Born on March 28, 1956 in Gastonia, NC, Mackie was the son of the late Johnny Wilson Eaton and Lizzie Cantrell Eaton. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in York, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann Poteat Eaton, daughters Laura Gaddis (Scott), Heather Dixon (Chris), step children, Allen Ballard, Lemuel Ballard, Michelle McConnell, Trina McDowell, brothers, Charles Cates (Marcia), Harvey Cates (Diane), sister, Evelyn Hicks (Joey Shealy), grandchildren; Autumn Gaddis, Cole Dixon, and Logan Dixon, and eight step grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mackie was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Cates, Sr., Gary Cates, and sister, Charlotte Craig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2020 Hillcrest Rd. York, SC 29745, or to The , 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
