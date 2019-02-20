Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Soul's Harbor Tabernacle
603 South Lorraine Street
Dallas, NC
Johnny Meadows


Johnny Meadows Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Johnny Herbert Meadows, 59, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Lawrenceburg, Ind., son of the late James and Delema Meadows.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his Church, Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 603 South Lorraine Street, Dallas with Pastor Eric Quinn officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service in the Church Sanctuary.

Interment will be private and at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Meadows family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
