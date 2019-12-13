Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Pineview Cemetery
Mt. Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Ross Pritchard


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Ross Pritchard Obituary
BELMONT - Johnny Ross Pritchard, 65, passed away December 7, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. Johnny was born on June 11, 1954 to the late Raymond and Betty Ross Pritchard. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Andy Pritchard, Luther "Mickey" Pritchard, and Tommy Pritchard. Johnny had an avid love of fishing and enjoyed collecting coins. He loved his nieces and nephews that he considered his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving and caring former wife and companion, Konda Thomas; sisters, Nancy Moore, Donna Pritchard, and Jerry Cowart; 2 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a graveside service on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Pineview Cemetery, Mt. Holly.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -