BELMONT - Johnny Ross Pritchard, 65, passed away December 7, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. Johnny was born on June 11, 1954 to the late Raymond and Betty Ross Pritchard. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Andy Pritchard, Luther "Mickey" Pritchard, and Tommy Pritchard. Johnny had an avid love of fishing and enjoyed collecting coins. He loved his nieces and nephews that he considered his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving and caring former wife and companion, Konda Thomas; sisters, Nancy Moore, Donna Pritchard, and Jerry Cowart; 2 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a graveside service on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Pineview Cemetery, Mt. Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019