Johnny Snead
Johnny Ray Snead, age 74, of Lincoln Rehabilitation, and formerly of 3580 Ball Park Road, Newton passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The family will hold a private service.

Mr. Snead was born on October 3, 1945 and was the son of the late Clarence Webb and Elizabeth Watts Snead. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce S. Snead and two brothers, C.W. Snead and Jerry Snead. Mr. Snead was a truck driver.

He is survived by his son, James Harrison and wife, Culeen of Virginia; his daughter, April Burnett and husband, Daniel of Belmont; his sister, Linda Smith of Newton and seven grandchildren.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Snead family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
