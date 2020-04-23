Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Jonathan Cope Obituary
GASTONIA - Jonathan Blake Cope, 26, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of Richard Barry Cope and Tracy Lynn Smith Cope. Jonathan loved family activities from backyard football to camping and mountain boating trips to vacationing at the beach. He enjoyed holiday gatherings and Maw Maw Linda's deviled eggs.

In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his brothers, Brian C. Cope (Allison) and Travis B. Cope (Logan); paternal grandparents, Nelson and Janet Cope; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Leann Smith and Linda and Mike Furr; his precious nieces, who brought him so much pride and were so dear to his heart, Elizabeth Cope, Gracelynn Cope, Makenzie Cope, Piper Cope and Nora Cope; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and many other wonderful family and friends.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Babe Wilson; his paternal great-grandparents, John and Lunie Cope; and his maternal great-grandparents, Roy and Edith Johnson and Hattie and Curtis Smith.

"Such a tremendous loss with the passing of our precious son, dear brother, loving grandson, terrific uncle, sweet nephew, caring cousin and friend. Jonathan's huge personality, contagious laughter and smile will forever live with us through cherished memories."
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 207 Louise Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012.

Jonathan's body will lie in state in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Cope family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
