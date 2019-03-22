|
GASTONIA - Jonathan Blair Dalton, 49, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia with his loving family by his side.
Jonathan was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina.
Jonathan graduated from East Surry High School, Pilot Mountain and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration and a Master's Degree in Finance from Western Carolina University where he was a member of the Theta XI Fraternity.
Jonathan was a Senior Audit Manager for Sunbelt Rentals for over 22 years.
Jonathan was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain. He loved music, playing his guitar and cooking.
Jonathan was quite a "Jokester" and loved to pull jokes on family and friends. He will truly be missed by so many.
Jonathan is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Allison "Alli" Hilling Dalton; son, Alec McDaniel and his girlfriend, Elizabeth England (Gastonia); parents, John R. Dalton, Jr. and Brenda Blair Dalton (Pilot Mountain); sister, Elizabeth Dalton Rush and her husband Gil and their son, Judson Dalton Rush (Lexington, N.C.); mother-in-law, Judy Huston (Locust, N.C.); special aunt, Linda B. Hardy and husband Jack (Elizabeth City); special uncle, Junior Bledsoe (Mt. Airy); great aunt, Alma B. Coleman (Mt. Airy); great uncle, Troy L. Payne, Sr. (Mt. Airy) and many special cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 316 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Pilot Mountain with Rev. Gene Sherrill and Rev. Andy Hughes officiating.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Gastonia at a later date.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Robert Dalton, Sr. (Pilot Mountain) and Mallie Rhumell Dalton (Pinnacle, N.C.); maternal grandparents, Calvin Coolidge Blair and Ruby Blair Ward (Mt. Airy); step-grandfather, Austin L. Ward (Mt. Airy); special aunt, Carole Blair Bledsoe (Mt. Airy).
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 818, Pilot Mountain0, North Carolina 27041 or Carole B. Bledsoe Educator Scholarship, c/o Surry Community College, 630 South Main Street, Dobson, North Carolina 27017.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Dalton family in Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019