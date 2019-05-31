Home

Jonathan Eric Waters


1983 - 2019
Jonathan Eric Waters Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Jonathan Eric Waters, age 35, of Bessemer City, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 while at UNC REX Hospital, Raleigh. He was born June 25, 1983 in Mecklenburg County, son to Rick Waters and to the late Cheryl Darlene Haas. Eric was a beloved son who loved to fish and make people laugh. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Dorothy Waters.

Left to cherish his memory are his father and stepmother, Rick and Kathy Waters; half-brother, Matt Costner; stepbrother, Kendall Thompson and wife Brandy; stepsisters, Karen Thomas and husband Rodney, Lachell Brown and husband Steven, and Amy Thompson; uncles, David Waters and wife Betty; Tim Waters; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be arranged at a later date.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2019
