Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Rote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Rote

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Rote Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Jonathan Dwight Rote Laird of Dunan's Castle, 33, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born March 11, 1986 in Cleveland County.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Bertram Howard Rote and maternal grandmother Christine Chapman.
Jonathan attended Glory Bound Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader and founder of Glory Bound Gang Rodeo Ministry. He was employed by AutoZone, Dallas.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Wanda Rote; son Jayden Rote; step-daughters Jordan Greene and Emilee Polk; father Scott Rote and mom Gail Rote; mother Delores Chapman; brothers Pastor Michael Rote and wife Isela and Blair Sellers and wife Chera; paternal grandmother Alice Breakfield Rote; nephews Isaiah Rote, Skyler Sellers, Sam Valentine and wife Anna and Justin Coleman; nieces Liliana Rote, Sophie Sellers, and Rosie Valentine.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Jonathan's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Michael Rote officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery, Bessemer City.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now