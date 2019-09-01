|
BESSEMER CITY- Jonathan Dwight Rote Laird of Dunan's Castle, 33, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. He was born March 11, 1986 in Cleveland County.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Bertram Howard Rote and maternal grandmother Christine Chapman.
Jonathan attended Glory Bound Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader and founder of Glory Bound Gang Rodeo Ministry. He was employed by AutoZone, Dallas.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Wanda Rote; son Jayden Rote; step-daughters Jordan Greene and Emilee Polk; father Scott Rote and mom Gail Rote; mother Delores Chapman; brothers Pastor Michael Rote and wife Isela and Blair Sellers and wife Chera; paternal grandmother Alice Breakfield Rote; nephews Isaiah Rote, Skyler Sellers, Sam Valentine and wife Anna and Justin Coleman; nieces Liliana Rote, Sophie Sellers, and Rosie Valentine.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Jonathan's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Michael Rote officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery, Bessemer City.
