Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Jonathan Ward Obituary
GASTONIA - Jonathan "Johnny" Earl Ward, 54, passed away March 10, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 24, 1964 a native of Gaston County, the son of Jeanette Watson Ward and the late William Ward.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his brother, Chester Ward; and sisters, Felicia and brother-in-law Steven DeGraw and Levita Ward.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ward.

The family will receive friends 6 - 8 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Steve Black will be held 2:30 pm on Sunday at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC.

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
