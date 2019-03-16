|
|
GASTONIA - Jonathan "Johnny" Earl Ward, 54, passed away March 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 24, 1964 a native of Gaston County, the son of Jeanette Watson Ward and the late William Ward.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his brother, Chester Ward; and sisters, Felicia and brother-in-law Steven DeGraw and Levita Ward.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Ward.
The family will receive friends 6 - 8 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Steve Black will be held 2:30 pm on Sunday at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019