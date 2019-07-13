|
|
DALLAS - Jonathan David Wilson, 28, went home to be with his Lord on July 11, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County on July 9, 1991.
Jon was a member of the New Testament Church of the Firstborn, Gastonia. He was in the praise and worship band. He was a graduate of Logos & Rhema Christian Academy of 14 years.
Jonathan was a very gifted young man; he could play any instrument with strings. He was an avid motorcyclist; anything with wheels. He loved sunsets and poetry.
Left to cherish his memories include his loving parents, Curtis Kelly Wilson and Lynne Smith Wilson; paternal grandparents, Howard Wilson and Elizabeth Cloninger; uncle, Scott Wilson (Debbie); aunt, Hope Wilson; cousins, Joshua Wright (Robin) and Joseph Wright; great uncles, Eddie and Cathy Smith, Jimmy and Brenda Queen; second cousins, Lindsay Johnson (Brandon), Michael Smith, Jackie Wrightman and Eric Wrightman.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William "Bill" Walton Smith and Marie Queen Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at New Testament Church of the First Born, 1510 Hargrove Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12 Noon on Sunday at New Testament Church of the First Born, Gastonia with Rev. Kevin Kellough and Rev. Scott Huffstetler officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen "A Quiet Place".
Pallbearers will be Jon's close and dear special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 13, 2019