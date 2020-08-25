1/
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Paul Wright, age 30, of Cherry Street in High Shoals, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Covenant Church with Pastor Mike Devine officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m.

Jonathan was born August 22, 1990, in Mecklenburg County, to Tami Beach Newton. He worked as a mechanic for U-Haul.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Wright of the home; son, Brantley; his parents, Ron and Tami Newton of Dallas; sisters, Kacee Estes, and husband Michael, Kristian, and Maura; grandparents, Marion and Jessie Beach; in-laws, Mel and Lorie Parker, Lisa Heafner and Bobby Tudor; sister-in-law and husband, Taylor and Brent Milburn.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Wright family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
