Jonathan Wright

Jonathan Paul Wright, age 30, of Cherry Street in High Shoals, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Covenant Church with Pastor Mike Devine officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m.
Jonathan was born August 22, 1990, in Mecklenburg County, to Tami Beach Newton. He worked as a mechanic for U-Haul.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Wright of the home; son, Brantley; his parents, Ron and Tami Newton of Dallas; sisters, Kacee Estes, and husband Michael, Kristian, and Maura; grandparents, Marion and Jessie Beach; in-laws, Mel and Lorie Parker, Lisa Heafner and Bobby Tudor; sister-in-law and husband, Taylor and Brent Milburn.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Wright family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.