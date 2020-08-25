Jonathan Wright

Jonathan Paul Wright, age 30, of Cherry Street in High Shoals, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Covenant Church with Pastor Mike Devine officiating.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m.



Jonathan was born August 22, 1990, in Mecklenburg County, to Tami Beach Newton. He worked as a mechanic for U-Haul.



He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Wright of the home; son, Brantley; his parents, Ron and Tami Newton of Dallas; sisters, Kacee Estes, and husband Michael, Kristian, and Maura; grandparents, Marion and Jessie Beach; in-laws, Mel and Lorie Parker, Lisa Heafner and Bobby Tudor; sister-in-law and husband, Taylor and Brent Milburn.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Wright family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store