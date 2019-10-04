Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Belmont Foursquare Church
8 Elizabeth Street
Belmont, NY
Josef S. Baier


1942 - 2019
Josef S. Baier Obituary
GASTONIA - Josef S. Baier, 77, passed at his home on September 29, 2019 after a bout with cancer.
Joe is survived by is his beloved wife Lucy (Soares) Baier of 57 years. His daughter Laura Colon and husband Elvin of Philadelphia, PA. Grandson John Fekete of Philadelphia. Granddaughter Genesis Junior, her husband Matt and great granddaughter Gracie Jane of Irvine, CA. Granddaughter Kaitlyn Brown and wife Kristy of Ambler, PA. Daughter Charyl Baier and grandson Dayne of Dana Point, CA. Daughter Dawn Gluck and husband Jason of Gastonia, NC. Grandsons Alexander and Joshua of Gastonia. Son Josef and significant other, Maggie Rie of Winchester, CA. A cousin (who was like a sister) Sandra Caswell of
Deltona, FL. Several brother and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous friends.
A sentiment from his daughter Laura: We should all remember Joe like this ... Smiling and raising a glass with this toast: "Do not cry over my death, celebrate my life, it was a good one. Go have a drink for me, hug your family. Take the trip!" Please keep my mom in your prayers, she has lost the love of her life much too soon.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
