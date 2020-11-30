Joseph Brent "JoJo" Patterson, 35, of Gastonia, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born in Wake County, son of William Joseph Patterson and Janet L. Hunt Walker. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joe and Colleen Hunt and paternal grandparents Donald and Elizabeth Patterson. He will be remembered as kind and loving and loved by everyone he met, and he will be greatly missed. Those left to cherish his memory are his father William Joseph Patterson; mother Janet Walker and her husband Clint; a sister Ashlynn Patterson and her fiance Will Minger; girlfriend Kassie Early; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private service to celebrate his life will be held with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Charlotte Rescue Mission (Rebound) at www.charlotterescuemission.org.
