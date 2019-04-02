|
|
CHARLOTTE - Joseph "Joey" Anthony Norris, 45, passed away March 30, 2019 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Joey was born in Augusta, Ga on September 17, 1973 to John and Mary Kushinsky Norris.
In addition to his parents, Joey is survived by his children, Audrey
Persons, Samatha Gwynn, Jacob Norris, and Chloe Norris; their mother, Patricia Norris; brother, Mike Norris; niece, Emily Norris; and five grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 3000 Sam Wilson Rd., Charlotte, with Dr. Gary Berry officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Charlotte.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. also at Liberty Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 3000 Sam Wilson Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019