Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Joseph Robert Coley II


1992 - 2019
Joseph Robert Coley II Obituary
Joseph Robert Coley II, 27, of Bessemer City, passed away April 30, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Joseph was born January 18, 1992 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Joseph Robert Coley Sr. and Lisa Michelle Huffman.
Left to cherish his memories along with his parents, are his wife, Amanda Lynn Bissell; daughter, Skye Emery Coley; brothers, Jamie Wallace, Jermey Coley, Christopher Rorie, Titus Coley, Casbian Coley, and Elrik Coley; sisters, Kristen Garcia, Brittany Coley, and Samantha Kim; grandmother, Susan Lynn Coley.
Joseph attended Dallas Foursquare Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Pope.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mike Chambers, will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2019
