KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Joseph Ryan Jackson, 21, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, TX. He was born in Gaston County, NC. Ryan was a graduate of Kings Mountain High School and the Electrical Lineworker Academy-CCC. He was employed with Primoris T & D and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Ryan was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed doing anything that kept him outside. He will be missed dearly by his family and many friends.
SURVIVORS: Father: Joseph Jackson and wife Tammy, Gastonia, NC
Mother: Tanya Ramey and significant other Wayne Lail, Shelby, NC
Paternal Grandparents: Linda and Wray Jackson, Shelby, NC
Maternal Grandmother: Brenda Strickland, Shelby, NC
Sister: Amber Kale and husband Daniel, Kings Mountain, NC
Uncles: Andy Jackson and wife Ginger and Scott Pearson and wife Christy
Aunt: Debbie Deloera and husband Miguel
Nieces and Nephews: Breanna and Bentley Kale
Numerous cousins
Graveside Service will be private
Ryan will lie in state from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present during viewing.
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020