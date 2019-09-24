Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alexis Baptist Church
118 Alexis Church Rd.
Alexis, NC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Alexis Baptist Church
118 Alexis Church Rd.
Alexis, NC
View Map
Joseph Sellers Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Joseph (Joe) Orson Sellers, 78, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Asheville, NC, son of the late John Alton Sellers and Kathryn Ritzman Sellers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Bobby) Sellers. He was a member of Alexis Baptist Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Sellers is survived by his wife, Carolyn Long Sellers; his siblings, Kristina Lomac (Billy) and John Sellers (Pat); his nieces, Ashley Sellers Grant (Jeremiah), Carrie Lomac, and Laura Lineberger Bailey (John); sisters-in-law, Nancy Sellers, and Joyce Lineberger (Neil); brother-in-law, Daniel Long; nephews, Phillip Lomac (Jody) and Stephen Lomac; four great nieces; two great nephews; and special friend, Alan Voight.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sellers will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Alexis Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org; Alexis Baptist Church, 118 Alexis Church Rd., Alexis, NC 28006; or to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville Matthews Rd., Charlotte, North Carolina 28226

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Sellers family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
