Joseph Shoaf

Joseph Erwin Shoaf, 75, of Mt. Ulla, NC passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, peacefully in his sleep while at home with his wife Lynne by his side.
He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a jet mechanic during the Vietnam War.
Joe faced challenges with courage, strength and determination.
Mr. Shoaf is survived by his wife, Lynne Shoaf; daughters Teresa Myers of Salisbury, Heather Michaud of Knoxville, TN; sons, Jason (Angel) Shoaf of Cary, NC, and Scott (Catherine) Holsten of Charlotte, NC; sister Doris (Russ) Williams; six grandchildren, Alaina Shaw, Hailie Howard, Austin Shoaf, Daniel Shoaf, Samuel Holsten, and Jane Holsten; two great-grandchildren,
A graveside service will be held 11 AM – Friday (July 31) at Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of one's choice
.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shoaf family.
