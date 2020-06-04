On May 29, 2020 Joseph "Dale" Walters, Sr., found his peace. Loved by all who knew him, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He lived for his family, loved unconditionally, and advised wisely.

Dale was born on June 18, 1950, married his soulmate Patricia on August 2, 1968. He loved golf, softball, poker, fishing, playing with his grandbabies and great-grandbabies, and watching the stars.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia, his parents, Johnny and Newell Walters; brother, Raymond; and sisters, Judy and Brenda.

He will truly be missed by his children, Joseph Walters, Jr, Steven Walters, and Laurie Pettry; grandchildren, Chelse Harris, Jordan Walters, Darian Walters, Jacob Walters, Johnathon Pettry, and Robert Pettry; his great-grandchildren; siblings; friends; and the many people whose lives he touched.

A memorial service officiated by Rev. Ronnie Pressley, will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.



