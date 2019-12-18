Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 884-0150
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Warner Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Warner Jr. Obituary
WINSTON-SALEM - Joseph Ernest Warner, Jr., 93, died peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia.

He was born December 23, 1925 in Forsyth County. Joe served our nation proudly during World War II as a member of the United States Navy and was awarded the Purple Heart and a Presidential Unit Citation.

Joe was a dedicated man of God and a longtime devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church. A pillar of strength and support for his family and friends, his venerable words provided comfort and guidance for any circumstance.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Betty Jean Putnam Warner. He is survived by his beloved sister-in-law, Nancy Putnam Griffith of Winston-Salem; sons Joseph Ernest Warner, III and wife Maria of Greensboro, and Samuel Putnam Warner and wife Mary of Belmont; five grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held for the family on Saturday, December 14 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Sam Warner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem NC 27104; the Warner Family Scholarship Fund at Duke University Alumni and Development, Box 90581, Durham NC 27708; or a .

Services entrusted to A Simple Service of Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -