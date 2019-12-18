|
WINSTON-SALEM - Joseph Ernest Warner, Jr., 93, died peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia.
He was born December 23, 1925 in Forsyth County. Joe served our nation proudly during World War II as a member of the United States Navy and was awarded the Purple Heart and a Presidential Unit Citation.
Joe was a dedicated man of God and a longtime devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church. A pillar of strength and support for his family and friends, his venerable words provided comfort and guidance for any circumstance.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Betty Jean Putnam Warner. He is survived by his beloved sister-in-law, Nancy Putnam Griffith of Winston-Salem; sons Joseph Ernest Warner, III and wife Maria of Greensboro, and Samuel Putnam Warner and wife Mary of Belmont; five grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held for the family on Saturday, December 14 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Sam Warner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem NC 27104; the Warner Family Scholarship Fund at Duke University Alumni and Development, Box 90581, Durham NC 27708; or a .
Services entrusted to A Simple Service of Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019