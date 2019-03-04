Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Covenant Baptist Church
Joseph Wayne Buckner

Joseph Wayne Buckner Obituary
GASTONIA- Joseph Wayne Buckner, 87, died peacefully at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Joe was born in Barnardsville, NC, the son of the late Carroll Lance and Gladys Llewellyn Buckner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Joseph Buckner, a brother, Ralph L. Buckner, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Beth Buckner.
Joe retired as a Financial Vice President in textiles. He was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church serving as a Deacon and a member of the Handyman Ministry. Joe was also a Mason and a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pearline Jenkins Buckner, son, Gary Wayne Buckner and wife Sonja, daughter, Pamela Diane Buckner, brother, John Buckner, and sister, Jane Lanford and husband Joe.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to: Covenant Baptist Church, 3131 Erskine Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Buckner Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
