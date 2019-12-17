|
CLOVER, SC- Mrs. Josephine Stewart Mills, 86, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Mrs. Mills was born September 12, 1933 in York County, SC to the late Williford and Lena Parham Stewart. She was the widow of William F. Mills. She was a 1951 graduate of Clover High School and had Associate Degrees in Business and Paralegal Studies from Central Piedmont Community College. Josephine was a pioneer in creating the role of an independent Paralegal in Gaston County and served as a volunteer at Gaston Memorial Hospital for over 20 years.
Survivors are her son, David Mills and daughter, Marilyn Mills both of Clover, SC.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Mills.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019